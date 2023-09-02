Mets vs. Mariners, Sept. 2: David Peterson takes mound

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) follows through on a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Citi Field / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

Mets LHP David Peterson toes the rubber takes the mound as New York looks for third straight win on Saturday evening at Citi Field against the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Notes

- Ronny Mauricio had an impressive debut on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a 117.3 mph double in his first MLB at-bat. That double was the hardest-hit ball by a Met this season and fourth hardest-hit ball by a Met since the Statcast Era (2015).

- Francisco Lindor tied a career-high with his 25th stolen base of the season on Friday night. He now has 29 doubles, 25 steals and 24 home runs, leaving him one home run shy to become the fifth player in Mets franchise history to have 25 doubles, 25 home runs and 25 steals. Daryl Strawberry, Howard Johnson, David Wright and Carlos Beltran are the others.

- In his last 14 games, DJ Stewart is slashing .354/.415/.917 with eight home runs and 15RBI and a 1.332 OPS. He has nine home runs in 37 games total this season, three shy of his career-high 12 he had in Baltimore during the 2021 season.

Who is starting for the Mets?

Peterson, who is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 16 starts this season.



He is coming off his best start of the season, in which he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings in a 3-2 win over the Angels.

Who is starting for the Mariners?

RHP Luis Castillo, who is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 27 starts this season.

He tossed a one-hit, seven-inning shutout while walking one and striking out six in a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals his previous start.

Upcoming schedule



The Mets and Mariners conclude their three-game series on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA) and RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA) are set to start.