Mets vs. Giants Highlights

Associated Press

Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday hours after the team's owner called out its hitters for a lack of production. Pillar admitted the comment was “a topic of conversation” in New York's clubhouse before the game. “He's a passionate guy and he cares very much about us individually,” Pillar said.