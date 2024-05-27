Mets vs. Dodgers: How to watch on SNY on May 27, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Monday at 4:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Tylor Megill allowed two runs while striking out seven across five innings of work in his return from the IL last week

Harrison Bader is quietly hitting .316 with a .409 OBP and six RBI over his last seven games

Dodgers starter Gavin Stone lasted just 3.1 innings after issuing five walks earlier this season against the Mets

Los Angeles comes to town riding a five game losing streak and they were just swept by the Cincinnati Reds

Drew Smith tossed a scoreless outing as he restarted his rehab assignment yesterday with High-A Brooklyn

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Dodgers online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.