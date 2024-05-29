Mets vs. Dodgers: How to watch on SNY on May 29, 2024

The Mets look to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

David Peterson , making his season debut, has been better at home during the course of his career, pitching to a 3.47 career ERA at Citi Field

The Mets are now 3-7 in extra-inning games this season and have been shut out six times, including four times at home

Francisco Lindor now has 472 hits as a Met, the 10th most in franchise history by a switch-hitter

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Dodgers online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.