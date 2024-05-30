Mets vs. Diamondbacks: How to watch on SNY on May 30, 2024

The Mets will try and snap a three-game losing streak when they begin a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field starting on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Christian Scott gets the ball as the rookie is still seeking his first MLB win. In four starts, the right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA (1.10 WHIP) with 21 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

The Mets are 1-5 on their current homestand and have lost 15 of their last 19 games. They are a season-low 11 games below .500 at 22-33.

With reports saying Jorge Lopez will be designated for assignment following his ejection and postgame comments on Wednesday, LHP Danny Young is likely the player to be called up.



What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.