Mets vs. Diamondbacks: How to watch on SNY on June 1, 2024

The Mets will hold a pregame ceremony to retire legendary outfielder Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 on Saturday afternoon starting at 3:30 p.m.

After that, the Mets will look for their third straight win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Darryl Strawberry spent eight seasons with the Mets and he made the All-Star team during seven of those

Strawberry remains the franchise leader with 252 homers during his time in orange and blue

Sean Manaea takes the ball for New York this afternoon, he's pitched to a 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts

Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte has a .320 average in 25 at-bats against the crafty southpaw

With two more hits on Friday night, Francisco Lindor pushed his hitting streak to nine games

Mark Vientos is hitting .327 with three homers and a .969 OPS over his last 15 games

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.