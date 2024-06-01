Advertisement

Mets vs. Diamondbacks: How to watch on SNY on June 1, 2024

john flanigan
·2 min read

The Mets will hold a pregame ceremony to retire legendary outfielder Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 on Saturday afternoon starting at 3:30 p.m.

After that, the Mets will look for their third straight win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

  • Darryl Strawberry spent eight seasons with the Mets and he made the All-Star team during seven of those

  • Strawberry remains the franchise leader with 252 homers during his time in orange and blue

  • Sean Manaea takes the ball for New York this afternoon, he's pitched to a 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts

  • Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte has a .320 average in 25 at-bats against the crafty southpaw

  • With two more hits on Friday night, Francisco Lindor pushed his hitting streak to nine games

  • Mark Vientos is hitting .327 with three homers and a .969 OPS over his last 15 games

DIAMONDBACKS

METS

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

  • Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

  • Sign in using your User ID and Password

  • Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

  • App Store

  • Google Play Store

  • Roku

  • FireTV

  • Apple TV

  • Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.