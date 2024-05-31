Mets vs. Diamondbacks: How to watch on SNY on May 31, 2024

The Mets continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Francisco Lindor is hitting .375/.405/.625 during his nine-game hitting streak

Luis Severino allowed one run on two hits during seven terrific innings in his last start

Reed Garrett earned his third save of the season on Thursday. He has 43 strikeouts in 28.1 innings (13.7 per nine)

Brett Baty has reached base safely in his last four games

DJ Stewart is in a funk, with zero hits in his last 17 at-bats. His batting average for the year is down to .188

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.