Mets vs. Diamondbacks: How to watch on June 2, 2024

The Mets wrap up their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Mets starter Jose Quintana has a 5.06 ERA on the season, but he's been much better at home than on the road this season, posting a 3.45 ERA at Citi Field

Over his last seven games, Francisco Lindor is slashing .393/.433/.643 with 11 hits, two home runs and five RBI

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt starts for the D-backs, coming into the day with a 4.16 ERA.

Pete Alonso has four hits in the first three games of this series, and they've all gone for extra-bases (three doubles, one home run)

The Mets get some bullpen help as righty Drew Smith has been activated off the IL

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.