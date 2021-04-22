Mets vs. Cubs preview: Joey Lucchesi gets start, Luis Guillorme at third base

Lucchesi in Colorado close shot from first base side

The Mets (7-6) wrap up their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (8-9) at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Notes

RHP Trevor Hildenberger was optioned to the Mets' alternate training site, with RHP Sean Reid-Foley called up

The Mets' loss on Wednesday night marked their first back-to-back loss of the season

Jacob deGrom, initially scheduled to pitch on Thursday, received an extra day of rest and is pitching on Friday at Citi Field

Who is starting for the Mets?

RHP Joey Lucchesi, who is making his second start of the season. Lucchesi allowed three runs on four hits while walking none and striking out three in 3.0 innings this past Saturday against the Rockies in Colorado.

Who is starting for the Cubs?

RHP Trevor Williams, who has a 5.02 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 14.1 innings over three starts this season.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field.

Jacob deGrom will be on the hill for the Mets, opposed by Erick Fedde for the Nats.