Mets vs. Cardinals: How to watch on SNY on April 28, 2024

The Mets (13-13) wrap up a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals (13-14) on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, with first pitch on SNY set for 1:40 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

J.D. Martinez , who is not in the starting lineup as the Mets manage his early playing time, is 3-for-8 (.375) with one RBI to start his Mets career

Jose Quintana pitched 12 games for the Cardinals in 2022 after a mid-season trade, posting a 2.01 ERA

Lance Lynn has very good career numbers against the Mets, pitching to a 2.33 ERA against them in nine career appearances

Pete Alonso slugged home run No. 200 on Saturday, becoming the fourth ever Met to accomplish that feat and the fourth-fastest player in major league history

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cardinals online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.