Mets vs. Cardinals: How to watch on April 26, 2024
The Mets open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
J.D. Martinez will be making his Mets debut on Friday night. He went 3-for-8 with three RBI across two games with Syracuse
The Mets have gone 13-6 since starting the season 0-5
Over his last 16 games, Francisco Lindor is slashing .288/.347/.515 with four homers, two doubles, and nine RBI
Jose Butto will be making his fourth start of the season on Friday. He has a 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his first three starts
Brandon Nimmo has reached base safely in seven consecutive games with eight walks over that span
CARDINALS
METS
How can I watch Mets vs. Cardinals online?
To watch Mets games online via Apple TV+ and MLB's "Friday Night Baseball," you will need a subscription to Apple TV+. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet, or via the Apple TV app.