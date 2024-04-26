Mets vs. Cardinals: How to watch on April 26, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

J.D. Martinez will be making his Mets debut on Friday night. He went 3-for-8 with three RBI across two games with Syracuse

The Mets have gone 13-6 since starting the season 0-5

Over his last 16 games, Francisco Lindor is slashing .288/.347/.515 with four homers, two doubles, and nine RBI

Jose Butto will be making his fourth start of the season on Friday. He has a 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his first three starts

Brandon Nimmo has reached base safely in seven consecutive games with eight walks over that span

