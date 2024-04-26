Advertisement

Mets vs. Cardinals: How to watch on April 26, 2024

Danny Abriano
·1 min read

The Mets open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

  • J.D. Martinez will be making his Mets debut on Friday night. He went 3-for-8 with three RBI across two games with Syracuse

  • The Mets have gone 13-6 since starting the season 0-5

  • Over his last 16 games, Francisco Lindor is slashing .288/.347/.515 with four homers, two doubles, and nine RBI

  • Jose Butto will be making his fourth start of the season on Friday. He has a 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over his first three starts

  • Brandon Nimmo has reached base safely in seven consecutive games with eight walks over that span

How can I watch Mets vs. Cardinals online?

To watch Mets games online via Apple TV+ and MLB's "Friday Night Baseball," you will need a subscription to Apple TV+. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet, or via the Apple TV app.