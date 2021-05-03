Mets vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch during four-game series in St. Louis

Francisco Lindor Michael Conforto Mets fist bump blue road jerseys in Philadelphia May 2021

The Mets and Cardinals are squaring off this week in a four-game series in St. Louis. Here are five things to watch...

HOW ARE NIMMO AND DAVIS?

Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) are both dealing with injuries that don't appear serious and likely won't lead to IL stints. But their status for the series against the Cards is up in the air.

Nimmo and Davis were both out of the lineup on Sunday against the Phillies in Philadelphia, though Nimmo came in late for defense (he did not get an at-bat). Davis was very clearly unavailable, with the Mets opting to use Taijuan Walker as a pinch-hitter late in the game as Davis stayed glued to the bench.

If Nimmo and/or Davis are unable to play, the Mets -- with Luis Guillorme on the IL -- will likely continue to use Kevin Pillar in center field and Jonathan Villar at third base, though there's an argument for giving Albert Almora Jr. some playing time in center, too.

WHAT ABOUT DIAZ?

After being dominant all season except for one early non-save situation against the Miami Marlins, Edwin Diaz did not look like himself on Sunday night.

Diaz, who exited with what the team called back tightness, came into the game having unintentionally walked just two batters all season. He then walked two in the ninth (a four-pitch walk to lead things off and a walk to Matt Joyce with two outs to bring up the tying run). He also allowed two loud hits, including Rhys Hoskins' ringing double off the fence.



If Diaz is seriously hurt, the Mets have an issue on their hands.

If he isn't, it's fair to believe what happened on Sunday was just a blip. But fans likely won't be satisfied until he's lights-out in his next appearance.

DeGROM ON EXTRA REST

Instead of starting on Monday as originally scheduled, Jacob deGrom will get an extra day of rest and start on Tuesday.



The last time deGrom got an extra day of rest was before his two-hit, 15-strikeout shutout against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field last month, so it stands to reason that the Cardinals should be bracing themselves for preak deGrom.

THE (CONTINUED?) CONFORTO BREAKOUT

We wrote before the Mets faced the Red Sox last week that Michael Conforto looked more comfortable at the plate but hadn't totally broken out.

Now, Conforto has fully broken out and looks primed to keep that going in St. Louis.

Conforto hit the game-deciding homer on Saturday against the Phillies and added three more hits on Sunday.

He has 11 hits in his last 29 at-bats, including two homers, three doubles, and six RBI.



LINDOR'S OFFENSIVE SLUMBER

Francisco Lindor's season-opening slump has deepened, and aside from a few stray line drives that found gloves over the weekend in Philadelphia, there hasn't been much of a sign that he's close to coming out of it.

He has gone from pounding most offerings into the ground to popping lots of them up.

Lindor is hitless in his last 16 at-bats and has seen his triple slash for the season fall to .171/.289/.220.