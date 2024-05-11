Mets vs. Braves: How to watch on SNY on May 11, 2024

The Mets continue their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Citi Field at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Christian Scott will make his first start at Citi Field after impressing with six strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday in his MLB debut

Francisco Lindor hit his seventh home run of the season Friday night, as he's now hitting .286 with three doubles, two homers, 10 RBI, a walk, and six runs scored over his last seven games

Brandon Nimmo's hot stretch continued, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He's slashing .321/.441/.643 during the streak with three doubles, two homers, seven RBI, and four walks

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Braves online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.