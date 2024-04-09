Mets vs. Braves Highlights
Brandon Nimmo and the Mets take on Marcell Ozuna and the Braves on April 8, 2024
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.