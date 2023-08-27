Mets vs. Angels, August 27: David Peterson looks to avoid sweep at 12:05 p.m.

Jul 2, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets look to rebound from their fourth straight loss as they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at 12:05 p.m.



Mets Notes

The Mets have lost four consecutive contests and they've scored just six runs over that span

Prior to today's game, Mark Vientos was activated from the injured list, he's batting eighth and playing third base

Pete Alonso returns to the Mets' lineup just a day after being hit by a pitch on the neck

Francisco Lindor finished 1-for-5 in last night's loss, but was able to extend his hitting streak to 12 games

The star shortstop is slashing .317/.379/.483 with two home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI over his last 15 games

Jeff McNeil has a hit in nine of his last ten games, and he's batting .357 with a .886 OPS over that span

Who is starting for the Mets?

David Peterson takes the ball for New York this afternoon.



The left-hander is coming off a bit of a rough start his last time out against the Braves. He allowed four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four across just 4.2 innings in a loss.

Peterson hasn’t been able to work all too deep into games since returning to the rotation, but that was his longest outing thus far. He’ll look to be a bit more effective this time around against the Angels.

The 27-year-old now has a 5.59 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts on the year.



Who is starting for the Angels?

Peterson and the Mets will be opposed by right-hander Griffin Canning in this one.

The 27-year-old has battled injuries throughout his big-league career, but this year he’s been putting together a strong campaign. Through 18 starts, he has a 4.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts.

Canning was used as a bulk reliever each of the last two times out. In his last outing, he earned the win after allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five across 3.1 innings of work against the Rays.

With the extended relief appearances, he should be fully stretched out in this one.



Upcoming schedule

The Mets continue their homestand as they open up a three-game set with the Texas Rangers on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Texas is yet to name a starter, but right-hander Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.54 ERA) will take the ball for New York on SNY.

