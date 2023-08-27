Mets vs. Angels, August 26: Carlos Carrasco takes the ball at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets look to rebound from their third straight loss as they take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.



Mets Notes

With their loss last night, the Mets fell to 59-70, putting them in sole possession of last place in the NL East

The Mets have lost three consecutive contests and they've scored just three runs over that span

Francisco Lindor homered in last night's loss, extending his hitting streak to 11 games

The star shortstop is slashing .322/.385/.492 with two home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI over his last 15 games

Jeff McNeil has a hit in seven of his last eight games, and he's batting .368 with a .926 OPS over that span

In the 39 games since the All-Star break, Pete Alonso is batting .246 with a .945 OPS

Who is starting for the Mets?

Carlos Carrasco, who has struggled mightily for New York this season.

The right-hander has a 6.42 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and has allowed 17 home runs over 19 starts this season. His last time out he allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out three across four innings in a loss to the Cardinals.

After posting his best start of the year heading into the All-Star break, Carrasco is now 0-4 with a brutal 9.27 ERA and 2.16 WHIP over his last seven starts.

In 12 career appearances against LA, Carrasco has pitched to 2.68 ERA and 1.00 WHIP though, so he'll look to find that same success tonight.

Who is starting for the Angels?

Chase Silseth, a 23-year-old right-hander who has just 21 big-league appearances under his belt.

On the season, he's pitched to a 4.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while recording 50 strikeouts. His last time out, Silseth walked three batters and allowed five runs across just 3.2 innings of work.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Angels conclude their weekend series with an early afternoon Sunday matchup.

David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) takes the ball against Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA) at 12:05 p.m. at Citi Field.

