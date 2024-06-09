Mets visit the Phillies on 3-game road win streak

New York Mets (27-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (45-19, first in the NL East)

London; Sunday, 10:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -143, Mets +121; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 45-19 record overall and a 27-9 record at home. The Phillies have gone 16-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York has a 14-14 record in road games and a 27-36 record overall. The Mets are 21-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 15 home runs while slugging .535. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .243 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .230 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.