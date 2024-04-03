Mets and veteran starter Julio Teheran agree to $2.5 million contract, AP sources say

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. The New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 3, 2024 because no announcement had been made.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — With injuries and bad weather draining their rotation already, the New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Teheran gets a $2.5 million salary on a one-year contract and can earn another $450,000 in performance bonuses, a different person familiar with the deal said.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract was subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made.

Teheran, a longtime Mets nemesis with rival Atlanta, spent spring training with Baltimore. The right-hander opted out of his minor league deal with the Orioles late last month when he didn't make their opening-day major league roster.

The 33-year-old Teheran, a two-time All-Star, returned to the majors last year following an extended absence and went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

David Stearns, the Mets’ new president of baseball operations, spent last season as an adviser to Brewers ownership after stepping down as their president of baseball operations the previous fall.

Teheran is 81-82 with a 3.83 ERA in 12 big league seasons with the Braves, Angels, Tigers and Brewers. He was an All-Star with Atlanta in 2014 and 2016.

Teheran made one start for Detroit in early April 2021 and then was sidelined by a shoulder injury. He pitched in Mexico and independent ball in 2022 before finally getting back to the big leagues last May with Milwaukee.

New York is minus No. 1 starter Kodai Senga and fill-in Tylor Megill because of shoulder strains. Following two consecutive rainouts, the winless Mets (0-4) have a doubleheader Thursday against Detroit and are scheduled to play 15 games over the next 14 days before their next day off April 18.

Two other depth pieces for the rotation, David Peterson (torn labrum in left hip) and Max Kranick (strained left hamstring), are also sidelined.

Teheran could make his Mets debut against his former team Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta.

