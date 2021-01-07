Mets make blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco treated image

In a franchise-altering trade, the Mets have acquired SS Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians.

Going from the Mets to the Indians will be infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, RHP prospect Josh Wolf. and OF prospect Isaiah Greene.

Lindor is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season, but the Mets will certainly work to get a long-term extension done.

Carrasco is under contract through the 2023 season.

The addition of Lindor gives the Mets a true superstar on both sides of the ball, while Carrasco gives them a near-perfect rotation piece to slot in behind ace Jacob deGrom.

While acquiring a cornerstone piece for their offense and a potential anchor for their rotation, the Mets parted with some quality pieces but were able to hang on to all of their most highly-regarded prospects, including Matt Allan, Francisco Alvarez, and Brett Baty.

Losing Gimenez -- an elite defender with strong bat-to-ball skills -- will sting. And with Rosario also going to Cleveland in the deal, the Mets will need to figure out the plan at third base. But that is a tiny sidebar to the ground-shaking acquisitions of Lindor and Carrasco.