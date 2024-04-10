Mets on the upswing, looking at Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty, and more | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are back with an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets are back and the 2024 season is back on!

Connor and Joe recap a better week that was with some wins, drama, and improving play. The guys comb through the starting rotation, break down the lineup including the production levels from Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty, and more, plus deliver an examination of the “options” in the bullpen and the pitcher injuries spreading through MLB.

Later, Connor and Joe take a trip Down on the Farm to discuss Brooklyn Cyclones pitcher Calvin Ziegler, do another round of Scoreboard predictions, and bust open the Mailbag to answer questions about Lindor batting exclusively right-handed and the sneak preview of the Mets City Connect Jerseys.

Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.