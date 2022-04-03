Mets' updated Top 20 prospects for 2022 season

Francisco Alvarez Brett Baty Ronny Mauricio treated art 2022

Download the SNY app now to stream live Mets games, original digital content, and more.

Here is an updated look at the Mets' top 20 prospects for the 2022 season...

1. C Francisco Alvarez

Alvarez is unanimously considered to be among the top 10 prospects in all of baseball after a season where he had a .941 OPS with 24 home runs across 99 games between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn. His power gets 70 grades from some scouts, as he was hitting home runs to the Cyclone roller coaster on Coney Island. He hit a bit of a wall last July, which is common for young catchers in their first full professional season -- we often forget 2021 was his first full season.

We were able to get a look at Alvarez’s power in big-league camp when he hit a 441-foot home run with a 109-mph exit velocity off the scoreboard in left field.

Alvarez still needs work on his receiving and blocking skills, but the expectation is he will stick behind the plate long term with a strong throwing arm. He has legit All-Star potential. Alvarez is expected to begin the 2022 season with Double-A Binghamton.

MLB ETA: 2023

2. 3B Brett Baty

Baty is a pure hitter with plus raw power that has not been applied in-game at the level that is expected as of yet. He barrels the ball consistently gap to gap with high exit velocities. He has plus pitch recognition skills and the ability to sit back on off-speed pitches and hit them with authority. He has made some swing adjustments that should allow some more loft in his swing, and the expectation is some of those 22 doubles he hit will turn into home runs.

Defensively, he has made strides and some scouts have told me they believe he will be able to stick at third base. The Mets have also given him some reps in left field to increase his versatility. He made the Arizona Fall League Fall-Stars team this past fall after hitting .292 with a .373 on-base percentage in 25 games. I project him to be an above-average regular with a chance for much more. He is expected to begin the 2022 season back in Double-A Binghamton.

Story continues

MLB ETA: 2023

3. 3B/LF/1B Mark Vientos

Vientos may have had the most growth of any prospect in the system in 2021. He improved in every facet of the offensive side of the ball. He made more contact, improved his pitch recognition skills, and had a massive power season, slugging 25 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. He consistently hits the ball harder than anyone in the system, including Alvarez. His long-term defensive home remains a question. The Mets had him play third, first and left field last season and the expectation is he will continue to work on his versatility in Triple-A Syracuse in 2022 with a chance to make his big league debut this year.

MLB ETA: 2022

4. SS Ronny Mauricio

Mauricio tapped into power in a big way in 2021, slugging 20 home runs in 108 games between High-A and Double-A. He needs work on his pitch recognition skills as evidenced by his .296 on-base percentage. His future defensive home is often a discussion, with third base an option. As of this spring training, he also started taking fly balls in the outfield. Shortstop is locked down for the next decade in Queens, but there is still a path to Mauricio having a future with the Mets at another position. He is expected to open the 2022 season with Double-A Binghamton.

MLB ETA: 2023

5. RHP Matt Allan

After the trade of J.T. Ginn in the deal that brought Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Allan is now the clear-cut top pitching prospect in the system. He has the potential to be as high as No. 2 on this list. The issue is he has only thrown 10.1 professional innings since being picked in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021 and underwent nerve transposition surgery in January. He is expected to miss most, if not all of, the 2022 minor league season. When he is right, he has No. 2 starter-type potential. It just will be a very long gap between the last time he pitched and the next time he does.

MLB ETA: 2025



6. OF Alex Ramirez

Ramirez has been described to me as a “tool shed” with the best chance to represent all five tools in the Mets system. He had an up-and-down season in Low-A St. Lucie, which is what you would expect from a raw 18-year-old. But this is a true center fielder with exciting offensive potential who has the chance to make a good jump in next year’s prospect list. He is expected to start the 2022 season at the same level he finished 2021 with in Low-A with a chance to get to High-A Brooklyn this season.

MLB ETA: 2024

7. OF Khalil Lee

A lot of Mets fans think of Lee as the guy who struggled mightily in his cup of coffee in the big leagues. However, he went back to Triple-A and had a fantastic season. He ended up leading the Triple-A East League in both on-base percentage and wRC+. He can play all three outfield spots and has a plus arm. On the bases, he did not steal much in 2021, but in 2019 he stole 53 bases for the Royals organization. He was quickly sent down to minor league camp this spring, but he will open the season in Triple-A Syracuse’s outfield with the likelihood he gets another shot in the big leagues when a need arises.

MLB ETA: Already made his debut

8. RHP Calvin Ziegler

The Mets believe they got good value when they landed Ziegler in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Canadian-born Ziegler sports a three-pitch mix with a fastball that will touch 97 mph with up to 100% spin efficiency. He has a good feel for his curve but needs work on his changeup and overall command. He is expected to begin the 2022 season with Low-A St. Lucie. The organization likes his athleticism on the mound, similar to former Mets second-rounder Simeon Woods Richardson. They believe he has a future as a big-league starter.

MLB ETA: 2025

9. RHP Dom Hamel

The Mets selected Hamel in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Dallas Baptist, where he was described to me as a spin-rate monster. He shows plus spin rates on his fastball that will touch 96 mph and a low-80s slider. Hamel gets natural movement on his changeup, but needs more consistency with that pitch. If he puts it all together, he could be a No. 4 type of starter. If he only ends up with a reliable two-pitch mix, he could potentially be a multi-inning reliever. He is expected to begin the 2022 season with Low-A St. Lucie.

MLB ETA: 2024

10. RHP José Butto

The Mets added Butto to the 40-man-roster this winter to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft that ended up not occurring due to the lockout. He may not have the upside that some others on this list have, but he made real progress upon his promotion to Double-A Binghamton. He throws a mostly low-90s fastball that has touched 96 with the best changeup in the organization. If he is able to develop his breaking ball, he looks the part of a back-end starter who could potentially provide starting pitching depth sooner than later. He should start the 2022 season with Double-A Binghamton.

MLB ETA: 2023

11. OF Carlos Cortes

Cortes is a natural hitter packed into a 5-foot-7, 195-pound frame. He has a big-effort swing that leans power over contact that led to 26 doubles and 14 home runs in 79 games with Double-A Binghamton. He is ambidextrous, throwing left-handed from the outfield and right-handed from the infield. However, the Mets played Cortes exclusively in the outfield in 2021.

Cortes could end up a power bat off the bench who can play a couple of different defensive positions. He is expected to begin the 2022 season with Double-A Binghamton.

MLB ETA: 2023



Mar 25, 2022; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Carlos Cortes (87) connects for a base hit in the third inning of the game against the Houston Astros during spring training at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

12. UTIL Jaylen Palmer

Palmer attended Holy Cross High School in Flushing and was a 22nd-round pick by the Mets in 2018. He is a very good athlete who stole 30 bases in 105 games between Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn. He has versatility having played second base, third base and all three outfield spots this season.

He has a lot of development to go as a hitter, having struck out 146 times in those 105 games. If he is able to make more consistent contact, he has the potential to be a utility player who can play all over the diamond and run off the bench. He is expected to begin 2022 with High-A Brooklyn.

MLB ETA: 2024

13. RHP Junior Santos

Santos is listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, and still needs work on repeating his delivery. But he has a fastball that touched 96 mph this spring, and in 2021 transitioned from a slider to a curveball, in which he shows an ability to spin the ball. His third pitch is a changeup that needs a ton of work. I project Santos as a potential future reliever who should be able to use his height to his advantage.

MLB ETA: 2024

14. OF Nick Plummer

Plummer was the Mets’ first major-league contract signing of the 2021 offseason. He was a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He shows strong on-base skills, and after spending time in the Cardinals’ hitting lab, he tapped into some more power, hitting 15 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. I think he likely profiles best as a potential fourth outfielder, and he will begin the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse.

MLB ETA: 2022

15. RHP Mike Vasil

SNY’s John Harper had a great sit-down with Vasil to talk about his path to getting to the Mets. He dropped out of the 2018 MLB Draft, where he was considered a first-round talent to attend Virginia. In college, his velocity and stuff weren’t there, as coaches made some changes to his repertoire, making him more of a sinker-ball pitcher instead of a four-seam fastball power arm. He went to the Mets' facility after being drafted in the eighth round and overmatched Complex League hitters and saw his velocity ticking up to 97 mph. Vasil has a chance to be the steal of the Mets' 2021 draft class. He is expected to begin the 2022 season with Low-A St. Lucie.

MLB ETA: 2024

16. OF Jake Mangum

Mangum shows above average bat-to-ball skills and he added more pop to his game in 2021, but the all-time SEC hits leader’s offensive game is based upon contact and speed. He is a plus defender in centerfield and showed in big league camp this spring that he is capable of playing the other two outfield spots. He brings the grinder mentality that fits on a major league bench for a contender.

MLB ETA: 2022



17. OF Simón Juan

Juan was signed as an international free agent in January for $1.9 million, which ranks him as the fourth-highest international signing bonus in team history behind Alvarez, Mauricio and Ramirez. He trained with former Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal. MLB Pipeline has called Juan a potential five-tool-talent who drew comparisons to George Springer and Byron Buxton at the same age. He is far away from the big leagues, having not made his professional debut yet, but he has massive upside to fly up this list in short order.

MLB ETA: 2026

18. RHP Joel Diaz

The Mets signed Diaz in the 2020-21 international signing class. He posted a 0.54 ERA in 50.1 innings in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. He is a strike thrower who will touch 96 mph to go with an above average changeup and has a feel for a curveball. He is a bit of a pop-up prospect who has a wide range of outcomes, but we can look a year from now and he could be a good amount higher than this, as he is expected to make his stateside debut this year.

MLB ETA: 2025



19. RHP Eric Orze

Whenever I am asked about a reliever who can help the big-league team in 2022, my answer is Orze. The fifth-round pick from the University of New Orleans in 2020 has an inspiring story as a man who has beaten cancer twice in his life, but he’s a legitimate relief pitching prospect. His fastball isn’t touching 100 mph, but it will touch 95-96 with a splitter that absolutely falls off the table.

In his first year in pro ball, he started with High-A Brooklyn and made it all the way to Triple-A Syracuse, and struck out 67 batters in 49.2 innings. He will start 2022 in Triple-A Syracuse, where I’d like to see him make a little growth on his third pitch, which is a slider, and locate a little better than he did in his brief stint in Triple-A. Orze very well could make his big-league debut in Queens in 2022.

MLB ETA: 2022

20. RHP Robert Dominguez

Dominguez is a huge arm that most expect to end up in the bullpen long-term. He has a fastball that will touch 99 mph and a feel for a breaking ball. He struggled in a 12-inning stint in the Florida Complex League in Port St. Lucie this summer. He needs to learn to throw strikes, but unfortunately for him, that will be delayed as he underwent an arm surgery recently.

MLB ETA: 2025