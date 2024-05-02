Mets' Tylor Megill strikes out four in second rehab start with Double-A

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill made his second rehab start and first with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday night as he recovers from a right shoulder strain that has kept him away from the major league club for over a month.

Facing the Hartford Yard Goats, the 28-year-old right-hander made it through 2.2 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits, including a home run, while striking out four and walking none. He threw 51 pitches (35 strikes).

"Arm feels good, body feels good – healthy is the most important part. Overall, yeah I felt good," he said after the game.

It was the second consecutive quality outing for Megill who struck out all six batters he faced in a start for Single-A Brooklyn on April 27.

So, what was he working on with this start compared to the last?

"Filling up the strike zone with all my stuff, feel like I did a pretty good job with that," Megill said. "Obviously [with] two strikes trying to get some chase with off-speed. Working on some back-door cutters today – one that started outside and went down the middle and [Zac Veen] hit it over for a home run. Besides that, everything was working really good today."

The plan for Megill, according to him, is to pitch four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse and expand his pitch count.

"My guess is when I hit five innings, about 80 pitches I would assume by then," he said on when he expects to be back in Queens. "So two starts hopefully and then get back up."

Making the team after a strong spring training, Megill has made one start for the Mets this season, going four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in New York’s opening series and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four and threw 78 pitches (44 strikes) before having to leave the game with shoulder soreness.