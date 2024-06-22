Mets' Tylor Megill on poor start against Cubs: 'The team doesn't deserve that'

For just the second time in their last 10 games, the Mets did not record a win. It was also their first bad loss in a while where they just didn’t have it from the start, losing to the Cubs, 8-1, after Chicago put up five runs in the first inning off Tylor Megill.

Since returning from the IL, the right-hander had been, for the most part, solid for New York as he entered Saturday’s start with a 3.52 ERA in 30.2 innings, giving his team a chance to win. It was a different story on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field, though, as Megill lasted just three innings and allowed six earned runs – five of them in the first inning to put the Mets in a quick 5-0 hole.

“It wasn’t his day today,” said manager Carlos Mendoza after the game. “He had to battle fastball command, execution of his pitches. He didn’t get ahead, deep counts and then when he came in the zone he left pitches up in the zone and they were ready for him… I thought he used his breaking ball in the second and third inning, but [by then] the damage was done.”

Already down 2-0 in that first inning, Megill had a chance to stop the bleeding with two outs and a runner on third. Instead, the Cubs jumped all over him and he allowed three straight hits, including a double and a triple, that produced three more runs before he eventually got the final out of the inning.

The disastrous inning forced Megill to throw 37 of his 78 pitches. Unfortunately, it could’ve been a much different outing as the 6-foot-7, 230-pounder seemed to figure it out in the next two innings, using his breaking ball effectively and striking out six of the next eight batters he faced (he also walked one and allowed a home run during that span).

“The team doesn’t deserve that,” Megill said about his poor start. “The bullpen doesn’t deserve that. Finish hitters when I have the opportunity… Just not acceptable.”

The good news for New York is Danny Young and Adrian Houser pitched well in mop-up duty and saved the rest of the bullpen for Sunday’s rubber game.

Young, recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day after Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the IL with a right shoulder impingement, continued his impressive campaign with the Mets this season, pitching 1.1 perfect innings to lower his ERA to 0.87 in 10.1 innings. Houser also did well by finishing the rest of the game and allowing just two runs (one earned) in 3.2 innings.

If the Mets had another comeback in them, those two would be the ones to thank. Ultimately, though, New York mustered just one run – a Francisco Alvarez solo shot in the fifth – and was unable to climb past Megill’s start.

“Just throw strikes,” Megill said about what he needs to do moving forward. “Need to keep the pressure on and get ahead of counts and ahead of batters. Put the pressure on them and not on myself.”

Walks have been an issue for Megill this season, as they have been for the entire Mets team. The right-hander has walked 16 in 33.2 innings and has a 1.43 WHIP (which is actually right around his career 1.42 WHIP).

Despite the rough start, Mendoza has faith in his pitcher and with two off days coming next week he said he’s sticking with a five-man rotation for now.

“He’ll continue to grind through it,” Mendoza said. “He’s a talented pitcher and I’m confident he’ll continue to put in the work between outings. He’ll figure it out because he’s got great stuff. Today wasn’t a good one but he’ll figure it out.”