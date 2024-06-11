Mets two-way prospect Nolan McLean joins the show, plus other pathways to a better Mets future | The Mets Pod

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo welcome Mets two-way prospect Nolan McLean (aka Cowboy Ohtani) to the show to talk about moving towards the majors as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Connor and Joe talk to McLean about the nickname they gave him, what it was like being drafted, the challenges of being a two-way player, his development so far at Double-A Binghamton, and a scouting report on his former Oklahoma State teammate Carson Benge, a potential 2024 Mets draft target.

Later, the show looks back at London, an overall solid week that was for the Mets, plus the urgency to turn things around before the season becomes a sell-off.

Connor and Joe also examine the situation at catcher with Francisco Alvarez coming back, the forthcoming return of Edwin Diaz, and recent moves made by David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza that may be on the margins, but are clearly sending messages for the future of the organization.

Finally, the guys wrap things up with more scoreboard predictions, and a dip into the Mailbag to answer questions about potential Pete Alonso trade returns, the Mets museum at Citi Field, and possible selections for the Mets with the 19th overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.