Mets try to keep win streak going against the Rangers

New York Mets (33-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-38, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (2-2, 2.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -127, Mets +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 16-17 record in home games and a 33-38 record overall. The Rangers are 14-32 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has a 15-14 record in road games and a 33-37 record overall. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .261 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 10-for-26 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Starling Marte has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 12-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.