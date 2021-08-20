Mets transfer Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL to make room on roster for Heath Hembree

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
Jacob deGrom walks off mound against Cubs June 2021
The Mets transferred Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL on Friday in order to make room for right-handed reliever Heath Hembree on the 40-man roster.

While making the announcement about deGrom, the Mets said that he "is eligible to return from the IL on September 13 and his status and timeline remain unchanged."

On Aug. 13, deGrom's shutdown was extended for an additional two weeks after an MRI showed improvement of the inflammation in his elbow.

DeGrom, who will undergo another MRI on or around Aug. 27, would need to do plyometric exercises before beginning a throwing program even if he is cleared to start throwing after that MRI.

The above means that even in the most optimistic scenario, deGrom would almost certainly not be ready to return before Sept. 13 -- making the transfer to the 60-day IL simply a paper move.

DeGrom has not pitched since July 7.

