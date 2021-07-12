Mets trade target Kris Bryant addresses latest speculation: 'Whatever happens, happens' | Cubs News Conference

In this article:
During his All-Star Game media availability, Cubs star third baseman Kris Bryant addresses the latest trade speculation surrounding him and says that he hasn't heard anything internally and expects to stay in Chicago through the rest of the season. Bryant does say though he understands if he's traded and will do his best wherever he is.

