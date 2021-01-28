Mets trade Steven Matz to Blue Jays in exchange for three prospects

Steven Matz tight shot

Steven Matz is heading north of the border.

The Mets are sending Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for three prospects: RHPs Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski, the 27th ranked prospect in the Jays' system according to MLB.com.



Reid-Foley, a 25-year-old, was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five games in relief for the Blue Jays in 2020 and is 5-8 with a 4.40 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 21 games over his three seasons with Toronto.



By trading Matz, the Mets add approximately $5.2 million in cap space, with Toronto taking on almost all of that salary, according to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino.

The Mets, of course, have been in the running to land Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, and it’s fair to wonder if trading Matz could signal that a Bauer deal is not too far off on the horizon.

Martino reported earlier this week that Mets had a trade on the table for Matz, and that it could be part of clearing payroll for a Bauer signing. Martino was told on Wednesday that a Bauer signing is not close, and that the savings could be used for Bauer or other needs, such as Jackie Bradley Jr. or more bullpen help.

The left-hander had a season to forget in 2020, pitching to a 9.68 ERA and 1.696 WHIP in nine appearances, including three appearances out of the bullpen.

The Stony Brook, N.Y. native debuted for the Mets in 2015, going 4-0 with a 2.27 ERA in six regular-season starts, ultimately helping the Mets make the World Series. Matz made three starts that postseason, including one in the World Series, pitching to a 3.68 ERA while striking out 13 hitters across his 14.2 innings.

Overall, Matz went 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 112 career appearances with the Mets.

