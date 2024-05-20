Mets trade RHP Yohan Ramirez to Dodgers in exchange for cash

Yohan Ramirez is on the move again.

The Mets have traded the right-handed reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash.

Ramirez was picked up this offseason from the Chicago White Sox and he began the year with the big-league team, but was quickly designated for assignment after just two appearances.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, also in exchange for cash, and he made just five outings with them before being traded back to the Big Apple.

Ramirez recorded five strikeouts across a pair of scoreless outings in his return to the Mets, but he was DFA'd for a third time late last week, before being picked up by the Dodgers.

He's pitched to a 6.91 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 10 outings this season.