Mets trade for RHP Adonis Medina

Danny Abriano
Adonis Medina pitching with Phillies in powder blues
The Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Medina, who was DFA'd by the Pirates earlier this week, has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The 25-year-old Medina got brief looks with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 and 2021, pitching 11.2 combined innings (including two starts) while posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

The Mets can use Medina in relief or as additional rotation depth behind David Peterson in Syracuse.

