Mets trade for RHP Adonis Medina
The Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Medina, who was DFA'd by the Pirates earlier this week, has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.
The 25-year-old Medina got brief looks with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 and 2021, pitching 11.2 combined innings (including two starts) while posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
The Mets can use Medina in relief or as additional rotation depth behind David Peterson in Syracuse.