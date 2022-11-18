Mets trade prospect to Marlins for pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham

Elieser Hernandez / Jim Rassol - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have traded pitching prospect Franklin Sanchez to the Miami Marlins for right-handed pitchers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham, per multiple reports.

Hernandez, 27, had a 6.35 ERA (6.40 FIP) in 62.1 innings (10 starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Marlins in 2022. He has a career 5.04 ERA (5.51 FIP) and 1.32 WHIP with 277 strikeouts in 287.2 innings over five big league seasons -- all with Miami.

Brigham, 30, had a 3.38 ERA (3.65 FIP) and 1.33 WHIP with 28 strikeouts in 24 innings (all in relief) for the Marlins in 2022. He has a career 4.52 ERA (4.82 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 79 strikeouts in 79.2 innings in four big league seasons with the Marlins.

Both Hernandez and Brigham have minor league options, meaning they can be sent down without the Mets losing them to another team.

Sanchez, 22, had a 3.79 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 35.2 innings (seven starts, 10 relief appearances) in 2022 for Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn while walking 5.3 batters per nine.

Sanchez was not among the Mets' Top 20 prospects.

The Mets' bullpen is in flux this offseason.

Edwin Diaz re-signed and Drew Smith will be back, but Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Adam Ottavino, Trevor Williams, and Joely Rodriguez are all free agents.

Earlier this week, the Mets added some bullpen depth when they claimed hard-throwing right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees.