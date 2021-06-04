Mets trade OF prospect Freddy Valdez as PTBNL from Khalil Lee deal: reports
The Mets have reportedly sent outfielder prospect Freddy Valdez to the Boston Red Sox to complete their three-team deal in which they acquired Khalil Lee.
The Sox had sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas Citi Royals in the trade.
Valdez was the Mets' 13th-ranked prospect.
Valdez slashed .274/.367/.448 in 2019 in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.