Mets trade OF prospect Freddy Valdez as PTBNL from Khalil Lee deal: reports

Freddy Valdez

The Mets have reportedly sent outfielder prospect Freddy Valdez to the Boston Red Sox to complete their three-team deal in which they acquired Khalil Lee.

The Sox had sent outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas Citi Royals in the trade.

Valdez was the Mets' 13th-ranked prospect.

Valdez slashed .274/.367/.448 in 2019 in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.