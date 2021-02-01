Mets trade for Marlins RHP Jordan Yamamoto

Jordan Yamamoto

The Mets have traded for Marlins RHP Jordan Yamamoto in exchange for minor league INF Federico Polanco, the team announced Monday.

In order to make room for Yamamoto on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated INF Robel Garcia for assignment.

The 24-year-old Yamamoto has 19 games and 18 starts of MLB experience since breaking into the league in 2019. He owned a 4.46 ERA over 15 starts in 2019 (78.2 innings).

Yamamoto had a rough go in 2020, though, allowing eight homers over four games (11.1 innings) for a whopping 18.26 ERA.

He is still young and has starting experience, which is really good. Yamamoto should be viewed as a depth piece for the Mets given the amount of starting pitchers they currently have, and could still acquire before the start of spring training. Triple-A could be where Yamamoto starts.

As for Polanco, the 19-year-old hit .244 with 50 RBI in two minor league seasons.