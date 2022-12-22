Mets trade James McCann to Orioles

Sep 10, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Citi Field. / Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Mets’ catchers is on the move as the team traded James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, the team announced. New York will get back a player to be named later.

The Mets will pay $19 million of the $24 million owed to the 32-year-old, per multiple reports.

McCann, who has two years left on the four-year, $40 million contract that he signed prior to the 2021 season, struggled offensively during his two years in Queens.

After two seasons of playing at a high-caliber level with the Chicago White Sox, even being selected as an All-Star in 2019, the catcher hit just .220 with the Mets and hit 13 home runs, 18 doubles to go along with 64 RBI in 182 games.

McCann especially struggled in 2022. In 61 games, thanks to injuries and poor play, McCann slashed .195/.257/.282 with three home runs and a .538 OPS — all career lows aside from his rookie season where he played in nine games.

Tomas Nido, scheduled to be McCann's backup, took over the starting job last season and never gave it back despite his own shortcomings at the plate.

The Mets signed Omar Narvaez this offseason and have No. 1 overall prospect Francisco Alvarez waiting in the wings, as well.

With the catchers room getting crowded and his ineffectiveness on the field, McCann’s days on the team were numbered.