Mets trade Jacob Barnes to Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Troy Miller

Jacob Barnes pitches during spring training

The Mets announced a trade during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, as right-handed pitcher Troy Miller was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for reliever Jacob Barnes.

Miller, 24, has split his time this season between High-A and Double-A ball, making six total starts with a 4.93 ERA.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Miller was originally an undrafted free agent signing of the Blue Jays in 2018 after playing college ball at the university of Michigan.

The 31-year-old Barnes appeared in 19 games for the Mets this season, pitching to a 6.27 ERA in 18.2 innings. He was designated for assignment by the club this past Monday.