Mets trade Eduardo Escobar to Angels for two minor league pitchers

Eduardo Escobar / Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets announced Friday that they have traded infielder Eduardo Escobar.

New York has sent Escobar and cash consideration to the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed pitchers Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

The Mets are paying all of Escobar's salary (except the required minimum) in order to get the prospects they wanted, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Crow, 22, is ranked as the Angels' No. 17 prospect, according to Baseball America. The right-hander has made four starts for Double-A Rocket City in 2023, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA, six walks and 31 strikeouts. He was selected by the Angels in the 28th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, but did not make his pro debut until 2021 due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season.

In three seasons in the Angels organization, he has gone 15-6 with a 4.33 ERA.

Marceaux, 23, was the Angels No. 20-ranked prospect, per Baseball America. A third-round pick out of LSU in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, he has made 32 starts over the last three seasons in the Los Angeles-AL organization, going 7-13 with a 3.99 ERA, 35 walks and 124 strikeouts.

He is 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Rocket City this season.

