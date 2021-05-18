Mets trade for OF Cameron Maybin

Cameron Maybin with Cubs 2021

Desperately in need of outfield help, the Mets on Tuesday acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash, according to league sources.

Maybin has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets have been scouring the league for outfielders since losing Michael Conforto, Kevin Pillar, and Albert Almora Jr. to injuries.

Maybin, 34, has a .700 OPS in 14 MLB seasons. He is batting .103 in ten games this year in Triple-A.

