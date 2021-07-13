Can the Mets trade for both Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel? | Shea Anything

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look ahead to the MLB Trade Deadline for the New York Mets, and discuss what it might cost for the team to acquire both Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs.

