Mets top prospect Jett Williams underwent wrist procedure, typical return is 8-10 weeks

Mets top prospect Jett Williams, who last played for Double-A Binghamton on April 21 after sustaining a wrist injury, had successful surgery completed on Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The 20-year-old underwent a right wrist TFCC debridement procedure with Dr. Donald Sheridan. A typical return to game activity for this type of procedure is 8-10 weeks which would put the shortstop back on the field at some point in early- to mid-August.

Williams gave an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon and was in good spirits, saying, “Thank you for family friends, and fans for everything!! Dr, Sheridan did a great job expecting to be ready to go here soon!! God has a plan and we will be [back] soon!! Proverbs 3:5-6."

A TFCC, shortened from Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex, debridement is a surgical procedure that removes damaged tissue and tears from the wrist. It’s an arthroscopic surgery that requires 2-3 small incisions in the wrist and passing a telescope and other instruments through them.

After a breakout season in 2023 that started in Low-A Port St. Lucie and ended in Double-A Binghamton, Williams is hitting .179 in 11 games this season with the Rumble Ponies.