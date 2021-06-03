Mets top prospect Brett Baty proving why he can be club's 3B of the future | Mets Prospective

On a new episode of Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo focus on the Mets top third base prospect Brett Baty.

Now with the Brooklyn Cyclones, Baty is showing why he was considered the top power bat coming out of high school and making a strong case of why he could be the Mets' third baseman of the future. Jacob and Joe also get an exclusive interview with Baty, who gives a personal scouting report on himself while also discussing what it's been like playing with other top prospects Ronny Mauricio and Francisco Alvarez.

Lastly, don't miss out on this week's Stock Watch segment where the guys discuss who's climbing up their boards this minor league season.