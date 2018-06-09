The Mets are throwing away a Cy Young campaign from Jacob deGrom

It wasn’t quite up to his 2018 standards, but Jacob deGrom was still masterful Friday against the Yankees. His only mistake: an errant changeup with his 95th pitch that turned into a Brett Gardner home run. Outside of that, deGrom allowed only three more hits while striking out eight in eight innings, his longest start of the season. It was another strong chapter in a season that has deGrom in serious conversation for the Cy Young Award,

The Mets, predictably, lost.

The Mets’ subpar support for Jacob deGrom

Losing performances like Saturday’s is absolutely nothing new for deGrom and the Mets. In fact, you could easily say that deGrom’s strongest results have come during the team’s losses with him on the mound rather than its wins, in which he has a 1.97 ERA across five starts.

Get a load of these mind-boggling stats from MLB.com’s Andrew Simon:

Not counting one where he left after 1 IP, the Mets have now lost seven games that Jacob deGrom has started this season. deGrom's stats in those 7 GS:

47.1 IP

32 H

8 R

7 ER (1.33 ERA)

12 BB

65 SO — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) June 9, 2018





What’s amazing about those numbers is that deGrom only received his first loss of the season on Friday. It’s not even that the Mets aren’t scoring when he’s pitching, it’s that the Mets aren’t scoring when he’s pitching and the bullpen is blowing the leads he handed to them.

Overall, the team is 5-8 in deGrom starts, which isn’t great when you consider that the Washington Nationals are 11-2 in starts from Max Scherzer, deGrom’s biggest competition for the Cy Young. Over in the American League, the Yankees are 12-1 with Luis Severino, the Astros are 9-5 with Justin Verlander and the Indians are 9-4 with Corey Kluber. The Mets seem to be the only team that can’t put together a winning record with a Cy Young-worthy pitcher on the mound.

Story Continues

The Mets couldn’t ask Jacob deGrom to be much better than he has been in 2018. The reverse is not true. (AP Photo)

Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young-worthy season

On a team that has featured Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard, the 29-year-old deGrom has been one the steadiest pitchers in baseball since he debuted in 2014. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2014 with 3.1 bWAR in 140.1 innings and hasn’t posted a lower mark in either stat in a single season since. But this year, he’s found another level.

deGrom’s already at 3.6 bWAR and is striking out 33.3 percent of batters faced, on pace to shatter his career high. He’s taken a well-rounded approach that made him a rock for the Mets and added an elite ability to miss bats.

This level of performance might not be sustainable, and deGrom has already experienced one injury scare when he had to leave a start early with a right elbow hyperextension. Things fall apart, and that makes the Mets, currently 27-33 and in fourth place in the NL East, not getting every win they can out of deGrom even more tragic.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Poll: Majority of voters don’t deem kneeling unpatriotic

• World Cup ref resigns after being caught accepting bribe

• Trump doesn’t plan to invite NBA champs to White House

• Minor leaguer retires immediately after he gave up 14 runs

