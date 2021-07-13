Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso's Home Run Derby victory

In this article:

Pete Alonso looks up watches HR during Home Run Derby

Mets 1B Pete Alonso defended his crown on Monday night, winning the 2021 Home Run Derby by hitting 23 home runs to beat Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini in the finals.

A bunch of Alonso's Mets teammates, including Marcus Stroman, James McCann, and Tomas Nido were tuned in and expressed their thoughts on the back-to-back champion's performance.

Here are some of the reactions to Alonso's victory...