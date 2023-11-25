Should the Mets target pitcher Brandon Woodruff now as a play for the 2025 rotation? | The Mets Pod

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo discuss pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who recently had shoulder surgery and was non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers. With Woodruff likely missing most if not all of the 2024 season, is he worth signing to a two-year deal now to have him rehab and be a potential part of the 2025 starting rotation for the Mets?