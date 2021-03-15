Mets target Maikel Franco finalizing deal with Orioles: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maikel Franco making a throw from third base in Royals uniform close crop
Maikel Franco making a throw from third base in Royals uniform close crop

Mets target Maikel Franco is finalizing a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, reports Joe Trezza of MLB.com.

Franco, a 28-year-old third baseman, hit .278/.321/.457 with eight home runs in 60 games in 2020 for the Kansas City Royals and is a career .252/.304/.433 hitter in seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Royals.

Throughout the offseason, Mets president Sandy Alderson and acting GM Zack Scott have been reluctant to commit to J.D. Davis as the starter at third base.

If signed, Franco -- a mediocre defender at third but a much better one than Davis -- could've pushed for playing time at third base. He also would've given a boost to the bench, with Jose Martinez out roughly four months due to a torn meniscus.

If the Mets are not comfortable going with Davis as the regular at third base, an in-house option is Luis Guillorme

The Mets have a shade over $16 million to play with before reaching the $210 million luxury tax threshold for 2021, so they would have been able to easily sign Franco (who made just under $3 million last season) without going over.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Pittsburgh		+100--
Baltimore		-121--
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Rays take on Braves with Wander Franco at third base

    The Rays take on the Braves this afternoon in North Port, with a significant surprise in their lineup: top prospect Wander Franco playing third base instead of his usual shortstop. The Rays have discussed having Franco get work at other infield positions, as they do with most of their top prospects, and Franco has said he is open to doing so, though he prefers playing shortstop. The move comes ...

  • David Peterson still in mix for final Mets rotation spot after so-so outing against Cardinals

    David Peterson is fighting to crack the Mets' starting rotation this season, but performances like Sunday's aren't likely to help him get there.

  • Michael Conforto's RBI single

    Michael Conforto ropes a line drive to right field to bring home Brandon Nimmo from third and cut the Cardinals' lead to 2-1

  • Stephen Strasburg Sidelined

    Dave Shovein examines injuries to Stephen Strasburg, Austin Nola and Sonny Gray & the O's addition of Maikel Franco in Monday's Spring Training Daily. (Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Hilton: Biden's open border policies have created a 'humanitarian crisis'

    'The Next Revolution' blasts the Biden administration over their response to the massive influx of migrants at the southern border.

  • Pete Alonso vs. Freddie Freeman vs. Josh Bell: Who’s the best 1B in the NL East?

    The NL East has several first baseman with a lot of potential. How do they rank heading into the 2021 season?

  • Global Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Investment Report 2020: Exclusive Listing of the World's Top 100 METS Companies by Mining/Minerals Market Revenues

    Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Journal Global METS Investment Report 2020" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Exclusive global investment study of the leaders in the US$150 billion mining equipment, technology and services (METS) industryThe only international investment guide to mining equipment, technology and services (METS) leaders, including a unique listing of the top 100 companies in the world based on mining/minerals-market revenues, examines vital industry investment, finance, technology, growth and leadership trends. Gain valuable insights into the operational footprints, profitability, diversity and markets of the companies that supplied US$90 billion of products and services to miners in 2019.What's in the report: Executive summary: Snapshot of the 2019 year for the top 100 global METS companies, including revenue growth, M&A and major segment trends.The top 100: Exclusive listing of the world's top 100 METS companies by mining/minerals market revenues.Finance: Review of 2019 M&A transactions, private and public equity financing, IPOs and trade deals.Technology: Examination of mining's key technology trends, METS tech leaders, and where and how investors are gaining leverage.Leadership: A look at the changes at the top of the METS top 100; gender diversity; and the geographic spread of companies, their leadership structures, and their major markets.Growth markets: Close-up examination of where and why METS companies are growing, including via organic and non-organic avenues. Key Topics Covered: CreditsForewordExecutive SummaryThe Top 100METS FinanceMintech RisingMETS LeadershipGrowth MarketsAtrico ProfileMethodology & Technical Glossary For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onegw9 CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

  • How Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop stayed ready, and where backup catcher race stands

    Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives an update on the backup catcher race between Grayson Greiner, Jake Rogers, Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau.

  • Yankees' Miguel Andujar dealing with 'sore hand and wrist,' will see specialist Monday

    Miguel Andujar hasn't played for the Yankees in spring training since Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone explained why.

  • How Cubs evaluate closer Craig Kimbrel’s struggles | Spring training report

    Maddie Lee and Gordon Wittenmyer dive into the Cubs closer situation and why Craig Kimbrel isn't performing well.

  • Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

    NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney. New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played [more]

  • Clayton Kershaw to make his ninth opening-day start for the Dodgers

    Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers in their regular-season opener against the Colorado Rockies on April 1.

  • Focus: Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) is smoothing the way for using the novel technology not only in other vaccines, but possibly as treatments for cystic fibrosis, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. Scientists say mRNA has the potential to target diseases that cannot be reached by conventional drugs. U.S. emergency authorization of the vaccines - one from Moderna Inc and another from partners Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE – and their gene-based manufacturing processes has shown that the Food and Drug Administration is open to broader use of the previously unproven technology, according to interviews with eight top experts in the field of mRNA.

  • Mets takeaways from 7-5 win over Cardinals, including Michael Conforto's perfect day at the plate

    Michael Conforto﻿ helped lead the Mets back in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Sunday afternoon.

  • Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ Leads with 10 Noms, Plus ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Judas,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ and More

    "Nomadland," "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and more landed multiple Oscar nominations in 2021.

  • Ravens get an ‘A’ grade for Kevin Zeitler signing

    The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.

  • Trade rumors intel: Kyle Lowry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ricky Rubio and more

    NBA trade updates on LaMarcus Aldridge, Kyle Lowry, and other big names from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M in first decrease since 2011

    The NFL salary cap will decrease for the first time since 2011, the season after the uncapped year.