Mets sign hard-throwing reliever Trevor May

Trevor May striding toward home plate

The Mets have signed hard-throwing free agent right-handed reliever Trevor May, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

The deal is pending a physical.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com was first to report the Mets' talks with May.

May had a 3.86 ERA (3.62 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP while striking out 14.66 batters per 9 in 23.1 innings for the Minnesota Twins last season.



He he had an average fastball velocity in 2020 of 96.4, and paired that pitch with a slider and changeup. It was the third-straight season that May's average fastball velocity rose.

A look at May's advanced numbers from 2020 show a bit of a mixed bag, with him among the best in the league when it came to whiff percentage, fastball velocity, and strikeout percentage, but near the bottom of the league in exit velocity and barrel percentage.

May worked with Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner when Hefner was an assistant pitching coach for the Twins, so there will be some familiarity when he joins the Mets.

The 31-year-old May has been very good since returning from Tommy John surgery during the 2018 season.

He posted a 2.94 ERA (3.73 FIP) and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 79 batters in 64.1 innings in 2019 after having a 3.20 ERA (3.08 FIP) and 1.02 WHIP while striking out 12.8 per 9 in 25.1 innings in 2018.



May will join a bullpen that is likely to feature Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, and perhaps Seth Lugo (if Lugo does not remain in the starting rotation).

Other relievers who could play a key role in the Mets' 2021 bullpen include Miguel Castro, Robert Gsellman, and Sam McWilliams.