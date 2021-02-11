Mets have talked to Oakland A's about third baseman Matt Chapman: report

Matt Chapman with A's

The Mets' search for an upgrade defensively at third base hasn't stopped at Kris Bryant.

WFAN's Craig Carton said he and his cohost Evan Roberts heard that the Mets have been in contact with Oakland regarding Matt Chapman.

Chapman finished in seventh and sixth place in the 2018 and 2019 AL MVP vote, respectively, while winning a Gold Glove at third base in each season.

Chapman also had a career-high .535 slugging percentage last year, racking up 21 extra-base hits, 10 of them being home runs.

Chapman would require quite a hall, as the 27-year-old is one of the best two-way players in all of baseball, and has three seasons of control left. He and the A's agreed on a $6.49 million deal for 2021, his first year of arbitration eligibility.



While Sandy Alderson has stated his preference to avoid getting rid of his top prospects for any trade, this would certainly be an exception.