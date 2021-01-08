Mets have talked to Mariners about third baseman Kyle Seager: report

Kyle Seager

The Mets have been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this offseason, having already added an All-Star shortstop in Francisco Lindor, an up-and-coming catcher in James McCann, and a couple of reliable arms in Trevor May and Carlos Carrasco.

Could third base be the next area the team addresses?

On the same day that USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Mets have had recent trade talks with the Cubs about Kris Bryant, Michael Mayer of Metsmerized Online reports that the Mets have had talks with the Seattle Mariners regarding Kyle Seager.



Seager, 33, was an All-Star selection and a Gold Glove winner with Seattle in 2014, and he’s played his entire 10-year career with the M’s. The left-handed-hitting third baseman has a career slash line of .256/.326/.443 with 207 home runs and 706 RBI.

Seager would figure to be a short-term option for the Mets at third, and he hasn’t batted above .250 since the 2016 season. His contract might also be too much to take on relative to his performance. Seager is owed $18 million in 2021, and if he’s traded, his 2022 salary of $15 million, which otherwise would have been able to be bought out by the Mariners for virtually nothing, becomes a player option.

The Mets have a couple of options for third base next season, including J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil, though McNeil may be better suited at second base following Robinson Cano’s suspension. Seager could theoretically be an option to lock down the spot in 2021, and if the Mets and Mariners could agree on a trade, it would be the first between the teams since Cano and Edwin Diaz were sent to New York in a deal that sent Jarred Kelenic to the Mariners.