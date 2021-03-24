MLB Spring Training - Mets vs Cardinals: Miguel Castro dominates, Corey Oswalt reassigned
The Mets lost, 3-0, to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the takeaways...
Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and is hitting .341 this spring.
With Taijuan Walker pitching in a B game, Corey Oswalt got the start for the Mets and allowed one run in 4.0 innings.
Miguel Castro continued his dominant spring, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of work. He has yet to allow a run this spring.
Dellin Betances worked around a walk while striking out one in a scoreless frame, but his fastball velocity continued to hover between 89 and 91 mph.
Jeurys Familia walked one and struck out one in the sixth inning, lowering his spring ERA to 1.50.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Mets are off on Thursday.
They host the Nationals on Friday at 6:10 p.m. on SNY.