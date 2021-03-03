Mets takeaways from Wednesday's game, including J.D. Davis and Kevin Pillar starring on offense

Kevin Pillar crosses home plate during spring training game close crop

The Mets traveled to Jupiter, Fla. to face the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.



During the game, one Cardinals pitcher exited and entered again, a Cardinals inning ended with runners on base due to the high pitch count of a Mets reliever, and a Mets inning ended with the bases loaded and one out due to the high pitch count of a Cardinals reliever.

Here are the takeaways from a game the Mets lost, 14-9...



With most of the Mets' expected starting position players back in Port St. Lucie, J.D. Davis was the most notable player in Wednesday's lineup. He singled in his first two at-bats and finished his day 2-for-3.

In competition for a spot in the bullpen, Jacob Barnes struggled badly, allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and hitting a batter in just 2/3 of an inning.

Pitching before Barnes, non-roster RHP Jerad Eickhoff allowed four runs in 2.0 innings.

Third base prospect Brett Baty hit a two-run double in the ninth inning.

Catching prospect Francisco Alvarez got the start as the DH and went 0-for-2.

Kevin Pillar got the start in center field and had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Luis Guillorme started at second base and went 2-for-3.

Franklyn Kilome was sharp in the fifth inning, inducing two quick fly outs and a ground out in a perfect frame.



Outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong went 0-for-3 while infield prospect Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-2.

The Cardinals scored three runs off Tom Windle and four runs off Marcel Renteria -- two pitchers who are not in competition for big league spots.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Mets host the Nationals on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

David Peterson is expected to get the start, with Jeurys Familia and Dellin Betances among those also scheduled to pitch.