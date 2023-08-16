Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 8-3 win over Pirates, including DJ Stewart's power display

Aug 16, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) watches his home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets took two-of-three from the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning Wednesday's rubber match 8-3 at Citi Field.

Here are some key takeaways...

-Tylor Megill, coming off a rough outing against the Atlanta Braves in his last start and having allowed 14 combined earned runs in his last three starts, wasn’t very crisp. Struggling with his command early and seeing his pitch count rise, Megill still managed to keep the Pirates off the board until the third inning, when Bryan Reynolds got to him for a two-run shot.

The tall right-hander, to his credit, worked his way through 5.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked four, throwing just 54 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

- Have a day, DJ Stewart! Getting the start in right field, Stewart once again provided some pop, as he homered for the second straight game. With a no-doubter to right field off of Johan Oviedo, Stewart gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Later in the inning, the Mets took advantage of a pair of Oviedo walks to load the bases, and Francisco Lindor came through with a two-run single to left. Lindor now has four hits in the series and continues to be a key cog in the Mets' lineup.

- But Stewart wasn't done there. In the fifth, Stewart crushed his second homer of the game to extend New York's lead. This was the outfielder's third career multi-homer game, and his first since the 2021 season.

- Brandon Nimmo, once again starting in left field, stayed hot. After registering a pair of hits in each of the first two games of this series, Nimmo was on base all day long on Wednesday. After walking in each of his first two times up, Nimmo singled home Rafael Ortega in the fourth to give the Mets a two-run cushion.

Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI.

- Jeff McNeil made one of the better relay throws you’ll see to end the top of the fifth inning. With a runner on first and two outs, Jack Suwinski pulled a double into the right field corner. Stewart got it in quickly to McNeil, who made a perfect throw from beyond the infield dirt to nail Andrew McCutchen at the plate, with Omar Narvaez placing the tag.

- Stewart wasn't the only Met to join in on the home run fun in this one. In the bottom of the seventh, Pete Alonso hit a line-drive missile over the wall in left for his 36th home run of the season to pad the Mets' lead a bit more at 7-3.

The RBI for Alonso gave him sole possession of 10th place on the Mets' all-time RBI list, passing Keith Hernandez with 469 runs driven in.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets leave Queens to start a seven-game road trip, beginning with a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Jose Quintana is scheduled to face longtime Mets nemesis Adam Wainwright on Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.